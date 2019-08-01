New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$600 w/ $18 in Rakuten points $698
free shipping

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Samsung 7 Series 65" 4K Flat HDR Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $697.99. Coupon code "WC98" cuts it to $599.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.97 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $116, and just $2 more than yesterday's expired mention, which was the best deal we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WC98"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
LED 65" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register