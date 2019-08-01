- Create an Account or Login
Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Samsung 7 Series 65" 4K Flat HDR Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $697.99. Coupon code "WC98" cuts it to $599.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.97 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $116, and just $2 more than yesterday's expired mention, which was the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Samsung 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Glossy Black for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $251.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $26). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb88" drops the price to $9.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Vizio 49.5" 4K Flat LED-backlit Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $359.99. With free shipping, that's a net $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $249.99. Coupon code "XP30A" cuts it to $219.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $165. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $132. Plus, you'll bag $19.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $68 under our May mention in another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $107, outside of other BuyDig storefronts.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
