Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$998 w/ $299 in Rakuten points $1,798
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99. Plus, you'll get $299 back in Rakuten points. Also, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
  • Expires 12/4/2019
    Published 23 min ago
