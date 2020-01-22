Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$823 $2,300
free shipping

That's $26 under our mention from three days ago, the best price today by $75, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • use coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
