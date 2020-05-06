Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV w/ 4-mo. Apple Music Sub
$800
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen for just the TV alone. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • It comes with a 4-month Apple Music subscription (for new subscribers only).
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
Details
Comments
