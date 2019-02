3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10+

Bixby voice assistant

2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $918.99. Coupon code "EE139" cuts it to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $218. Features include:Note: The coupon can be used once per account. You must be signed in to use it.