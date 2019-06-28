Walmart · 27 mins ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65NU6900
