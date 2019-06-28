Walmart · 27 mins ago
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Details
Comments
-
Published 11 hr ago
Verified 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$690 $1,400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $689.94 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $506 less than most retailers charge today. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU7300
Walmart · 2 days ago
Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$328
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Charcoal Silver for $397.99 with free shipping. That's $102 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
- 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung 43" 1080p LED HD Smart TV
$198
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Samsung 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with last month's mention and $120 under the best in-stock price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- USB port and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN43J5202
Best Buy · 11 hrs ago
Best Buy 3-Day TV Sale
Deals from $120
free shipping
Best Buy discounts a selection of TVs, with prices starting from $119.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 50" 4K TVs from $249.99
- 60" 4K TVs from $549.99
- 75" 4K TVs from $999.99
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Phone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in several colors (Midnight Black pictured) for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $125 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen by far. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- hybrid dual sim
- Android 8.1 Oreo
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Sign In or Register