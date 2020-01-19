Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $72. Buy Now at Walmart
Just in time for the Big Game, save on a selection of Samsung's Alexa-enabled QLED Smart TVs, with prices starting at $698 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $149 under our December mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $149.) Buy Now at Greentoe
That's $33 off, the lowest price we could find (it's matched at several stores), and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen. (The historical low was Black Friday week at only $8 less.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $67 and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Shop a range of TVs for every room in the home. Shop Now at Target
That's $55 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a range of 10 models. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of up to $150 on a series of arcade classics. Shop Now at Walmart
Stock up with some serious lows and prep for next year. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $57. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best we've seen for this phone without a contract or carrier, and $359 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at eBay
