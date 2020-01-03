Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $798
free shipping

That's $320 off and the lowest price available today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Many retailers are matching this price.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65NU6900
