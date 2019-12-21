Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $798
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65NU6900FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register