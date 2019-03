3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support

Smart TV with Apps (including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, more)

2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs

Dell Small Business offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $150 Dell Gift Card forwith. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $117, and the best deal we've seen. This 2018 model features:Don't need the gift card? Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers it forwithvia coupon code "WC68". That's the best outright price we've seen. This deal ends March 6.