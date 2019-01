3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10+ & HLG support

Smart TV with Apps (including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, more)

2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs

Dell via Rakuten offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television , model no. QN55Q6FNAFXZA, for an in-cart price of. Plus, you'll bag $249.25 in Rakuten Super Points . Withand assuming you'll use the credit, that's tied with our mention from Black Friday week and the lowest price we could find by $225. (Most vendors charge at least $998.) Deal ends January 24. This 2018 model features:Note: You must be signed in to get the points.