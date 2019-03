3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support

Smart TV with Bixby Voice

WiFi, Ethernet

3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 54.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,040. Coupon code "BCH140S" drops it to. With, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $200. Features: