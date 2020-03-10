Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Samsung 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$500 $800
free shipping

That's $300 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+ & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice (with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, more)
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN55Q6FNFXZA
Details
Comments
