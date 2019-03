3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution

Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, and more)

WiFi and Ethernet

4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $750.11 in-cart. Coupon code "EE78" cuts that to. With, that's $76 under our November mention (which included a $149 gift card) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $57, outside of the mention below.) This 2018 model features:Note: Dell Home offers the same TV bundled with a $250 Dell gift card for $797.99 with free shipping.