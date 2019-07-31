New
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $113. Buy Now

  • B&H Photo Video and Dell Home charge the same
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55NU6900
  • Model: UN55NU6900BXZA
