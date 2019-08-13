- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $377.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's $102 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
iElectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R 81.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,399 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $359.85 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $260, although major retailers charge $2,700 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $379.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $520 off, and is the second lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $45.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in Black for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $400.) Buy Now
