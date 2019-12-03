Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$330 $380
free shipping

It's a $48 drop in two weeks, a low by $118 now, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55NU6900F
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Best Buy Samsung
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register