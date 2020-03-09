Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$328 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Best Buy and Target charge $2 more.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
