Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 52 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$328 $378
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Target and Best Buy have it for about the same.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: NU6900FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs B&H Photo Video Samsung
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register