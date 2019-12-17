Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$238 $378
That's $90 under our mention from a week ago and by far the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $90.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available for pickup only.
  • Price and availability vary by ZIP.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
moneybux
yes it shows $378
3 min ago
1neil
Shows $378
44 min ago