Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV + Google Home Mini 2-Pack
$400 $468
free shipping

Optimize your home entertainment for the long weeks ahead, and save $375 over what you'd pay for these items individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Live alone and getting bored? Play trivia with Google Home Mini! Trivia not your thing? Try one of the many other games it has to offer, like The Game of Castle or Ding Dong Coconut.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55RU7100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register