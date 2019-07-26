New
Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$498 w/ $85 in Rakuten points $800
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $497.99. Plus you'll get $84.49 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $85.) Buy Now

Tips
  • You must be signed in to use the points.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RU7100
  • Expires 7/26/2019
