Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$438 w/ $13 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $437.99. Plus you'll get $13.11 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although we saw this for $11 less (Rakuten points included) two weeks ago. Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to use the points.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RU7100
