Walmart offers the Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $599 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for this 2018 model. (It's the best deal today by $173.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR Plus
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, and more)
  • 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • Model no. UN55NU8000