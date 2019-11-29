Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR Curved LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $700
free shipping

That's $222 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HLG & HDR 10+ support
  • Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
  • Smart TV with Universal Guide
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55RU7300FXZA
