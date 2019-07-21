Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
BuyDig offers the open-box Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $699 with free shipping. That's $170 under last month's mention of a factory-sealed unit and is the lowest price we've seen for this TV overall. (It's $600 less than factory-sealed units cost now.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV with Bixby Voice
- WiFi, Ethernet
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN55Q7FNAFXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $450. Buy Now
- Abt and Amazon match this deal
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
- 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50RU7100FXZA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Sign In or Register