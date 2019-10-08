New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $500
free shipping

It's $102 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR & Wi-Fi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50RU7200FXZA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register