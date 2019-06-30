New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Charcoal Silver for $397.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $102 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR & Wi-Fi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50RU7200FXZA
