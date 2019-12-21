Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$348 $398
free shipping

It's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR & Wi-Fi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50RU7200FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register