Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$325
free shipping

That's $73 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR & Wi-Fi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50NU6900
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register