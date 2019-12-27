Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$295 $328
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Best Buy and Samsung charge about the same.
Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 2 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Model: UN50NU6900
