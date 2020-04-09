Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$279 $599
free shipping

That's $14 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $51. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "PICKSMART".
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay
Features
  • HDMI
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • WiFi
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Model: UN50NU6900FXZA
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKSMART"
