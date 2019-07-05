New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$294 $398
free shipping
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in Black for an in-cart price of $346.25. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $294.31. With free shipping, that's $70 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $104. Buy Now
Features
- 4K Pass-through
- Bluetooth connectivity
- DTS surround sound
- sound bar measures 43.3" x 2.32" x 3.93"
- subwoofer measures 8.07" x 13.89" x 11.93"
- Model: HWQ60R
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 5 days ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mugig 42" Soundbar System
$56 $140
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers its Mugig 42" Soundbar System for $139.99. Coupon code "R6KCTOVE" drops that to $56. With free shipping, that's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- 4 subwoofers
- 80-watt
- Model: B-1
Adorama · 1 mo ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart · 1 day ago
Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker
$62 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt peak output
- 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
- Bluetooth
- FM radio
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- USB
- SD card slot
- Model: XS-3000
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
eBay · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G970F/DS
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Sign In or Register