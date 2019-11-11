New
Samsung 49" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV w/ Voice Control (2019)
$579 $1,000
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
  • 48.5" screen with edge-lit LED backlight with Supreme UHD Dimming
  • 4K (3840 x 2160p) resolution with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Quantum HDR 4X (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG) compatible
  • Samsung Bixby built-in with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB 2.0 inputs, and Ethernet port
  • OneRemote with built-in voice control
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: QN49Q60RAFXZA
