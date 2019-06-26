New
Samsung 49" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$588 w/ $76 Rakuten points
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 49" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $647.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $587.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $76.31 in Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find by $138, although we saw it for $648 with $168 in points last month. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Hulu, etc.) with Bixby voice-activated app
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN49RU8000FXZA
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/26/2019
