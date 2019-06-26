New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$588 w/ $76 Rakuten points
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 49" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $647.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $587.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $76.31 in Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find by $138, although we saw it for $648 with $168 in points last month.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Hulu, etc.) with Bixby voice-activated app
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN49RU8000FXZA
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $135 less than most stores charge today.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$700 $1,196
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $496 less than most retailers charge today
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 6 days ago
Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$448
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 57.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $448 with free shipping. That's $202 under list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- USB and two HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58MU6070
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$277
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $277.16. That's tied with our April refurb mention and $51 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who covers it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 802.11n wireless
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Dell Home · 9 hrs ago
LG 75" 60Hz Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
Walmart · 5 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208 $280
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.)
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$308
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $308.48 with free shipping. That's $70 under last week's mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.)
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.)
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet w/ Office 365
$314 $470
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet with a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for $369. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $313.65. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $121.
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27.
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10.
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19).
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 16 hrs ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid Phone for TracFone w/ 1yr service
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.)
Features
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" HD touchscreen
- 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
