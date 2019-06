Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 49" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $647.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $587.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $76.31 in Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find by $138, although we saw it for $648 with $168 in points last month. Buy Now