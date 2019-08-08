- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Best Buy offers the Samsung 49" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80 and a great price for a Samsung 49" smart TV in general. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's $102 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $113. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478. That's tied with last week's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the WD 128GB Easystore USB 3.0 Flash Drive in Blue for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's a buck under our May mention, $25 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention for a refurbished model and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $39). Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Insignia 3.2-Liter Analog Air Fryer for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our December mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an air fryer of this size.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.99. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's $137 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register