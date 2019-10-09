Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $60 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $229 less than a sealed unit elsewhere. (It's also $529 cheaper than the best outright price we've seen for this TV.) Buy Now at BuyDig
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $201 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed unit and the lowest upfront price we've ever seen in any condition, perfect for Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and computers with FreeSync compatible GPUs. Buy Now at BuyDig
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Update: Prices now start at $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. (For further reference, we saw it for $1,000 with a $200 Dell Gift Card in our August mention.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $202 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a $20 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
