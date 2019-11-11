New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$228 $500
free shipping

A low by $50 and the best price we've seen. (It was $24 more last month.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Several stores, such as Best Buy, charge $2 more.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV with Apps (including NetFlix, Hulu, Prime Video, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN43NU6900
