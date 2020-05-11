Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 49 mins ago
Samsung 43" 1080p Full HD Smart TV (2018)
$280 $300
free shipping

That's $20 less than many stores are charging for refurbished units. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • HDR
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV with streaming media apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+)
  • 2 HDMI
  • Model: UN43N5300AFXZA
