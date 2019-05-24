Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 40" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $20 Vudu Credit for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen for this TV. (It's a low for the TV alone by $128.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+ & HLG
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN40NU7200FXZA