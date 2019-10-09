New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Samsung 40" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$230
free shipping

That's $20 under our May mention, which included a $20 Vudu credit, and the lowest price we could find now by $248. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+ & HLG
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN40NU7100FXZA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 40" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register