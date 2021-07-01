Samsung 4th of July Appliance Sale at Costco: up to $1,350 off for members

Costco members can save anywhere from $50 to $1,350 on a selection of refrigerators and washer/dryer combos. Buy Now at Costco
- Select items count towards multi-buy discounts – details are on the eligible product pages.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry for $1,699.99 for members (low by $198).
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on dishwashers, cooktops, refrigerators and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG 22.5-Cu. Ft. Wi-Fi Enabled Insta-View Door-in-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator w/ Craft Ice for $3,399.99 (low by $98).
Take half off when you apply coupon code "992CUC3P". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Green.
- Sold by Zeato Direct via Amazon.
- 3 speeds
- adjustable direction
- built-in USB rechargeable 2,000mah battery
- functions as fan, humidifier, or air conditioner
- detachable 150ml water tank
- measures 6.29" x 5.63" x 5.2"
- Model: PAC001
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Save on refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, appliance bundles, and much more. Plus, save an extra $50 off 2, $100 off 3, $175 off 4, $350 off 5, or $700 off 6+ appliances (the discount applies in cart). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
After discounts, twin mattresses start at $249, queen mattresses at $400, and king mattresses are from $479. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Drexel Heritage 15" Royale Hybrid and Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Adjustable Base for $3999.99 ($1,000 off).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
Sign In or Register