Samsung 4th of July Appliance Sale at Costco: up to $1,350 off for members
Costco · 12 mins ago
free shipping

Costco members can save anywhere from $50 to $1,350 on a selection of refrigerators and washer/dryer combos. Buy Now at Costco

  • Select items count towards multi-buy discounts – details are on the eligible product pages.
  • Pictured is the Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry for $1,699.99 for members (low by $198).
  • Published 12 min ago
