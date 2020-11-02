Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more.
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands.
Save on refurbished TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Plus, find deals on a range of mounts and antennae.
- The majority of these items carry a 90-day warranty.
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That makes it as much as 50% off, which is $100's less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
