Samsung takes an extra 10% off Samsung 4-Appliance Kitchen Packages. (The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.) Plus, these orders get free shipping. That's an additional savings of up to $1,105 on top of already discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of appliances as part of its Labor Day Savings. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. (Bulk surcharges may apply in some cases). Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
Samsung takes up to 20% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via this mail-in rebate. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now
