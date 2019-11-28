Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Samsung 32" Curved 1440p QLED LCD Monitor
$450 $650
free shipping

That's $50 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $103.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Several vendors are matching this price.
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 1800R curvature
  • HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: LC32HG70QQNXZA
32"
