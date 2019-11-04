New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Samsung 32" Curved 1080p FHD LCD Monitor
$179 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • eye saver mode and flicker free
  • 5W speakers
  • HDMI
  • Model: LC32F39MFUNXZA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Walmart Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register