Best Buy · 36 mins ago
Samsung 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$250 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although many stores charge $341 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Plus, new Apple Music subscribers will get a free 4-month subscription included with purchase.
  • 6.5" wireless subwoofer
  • HDMI, USB, line-in, and optical inputs
  • Model: HW-R650/ZA
