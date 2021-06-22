Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,099
Samsung
Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
$2,099 $2,999
free shipping

That's $900 off list and the lowest price we could find, outside of price matching stores. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
  • FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
  • WiFi and Bixby enabled
  • slide-in and flip-up adjustable shelving
  • Energy Star certified
