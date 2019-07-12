New
Samsung · 25 mins ago
$2,199 $3,299
free shipping
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Features
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Details
Comments
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Water Filter
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung DA29-00020B Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge for $12.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $11.04. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
eBay · 1 day ago
Insignia 4.3-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$170 $270
free shipping
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $189.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less last August.
Update: The price has fallen to $169.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $169.99. Buy Now
Features
- reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
- Model: NS-CF43SS9
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Frigidaire 3.2-Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge
$119 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in
Pink or Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fresh food compartment
- freezer compartment
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
- Model: EFR376-BLUE-COM
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack
$25 $30
free shipping
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge 3-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
eBay · 3 days ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 days ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$455 $750
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $569. In-cart, that drops to $455.20. With free shipping, that's $295 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $35
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Newegg · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Sign In or Register