New
Samsung · 25 mins ago
Samsung 24-Cubit Foot French Door Refrigerator w/ Family Hub Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$2,199 $3,299
free shipping
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Features
  • Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
  • adjustable shelves
  • external water & ice
  • CoolSelect pantry
↑ less
Buy from Samsung
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Samsung Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register