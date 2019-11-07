Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 2.1-Channel 170W Soundbar System w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$128 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Target matches this price.
Features
  • 43Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • wireless subwoofer with 6.5" driver
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: HW-R40M/ZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Walmart Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register